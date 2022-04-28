20 Holocaust survivors from Ukraine immigrate to Israel

'The fact of having survived is my victory over the Nazis'

Twenty Holocaust survivors from Ukraine made Aliyah to Israel on Wednesday, the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), through special rescue flights.

Russia's military invasion of Ukraine is the second war they have experienced in their lives, but this time their advanced age has made their evacuation particularly difficult.

After landing on a rescue flight in cooperation with, among others, the Friendship Foundation, the Jewish Agency and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the passengers were transported by ambulances to hospitals and retirement homes.

Ludmila and her family fled the Nazis at the time to the Caucasus and although she was only nine years old, she was already working in the fields.

"That's what brought us money. I remember I was always hungry. Surviving is my victory over the Nazis."

After the war, she returned to Ukraine and lived not far from Kharkov, which has been heavily bombed by the Russians since February.

"We rode for more than a day and it wasn't easy, I didn't feel well, but I wasn't scared anymore. I always said that everything would be fine and that I would soon see my family in Israel."

At the age of 100, Doba, who until recently lived in Kyiv, found herself under shelling around her home, hiding and fearing for her life.

"When it was announced on the radio at 5 a.m. that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was invading Ukraine I was obviously terrified," she said.

"I felt fear. I immediately remembered what I had already been through: they would bomb, kill and there would be hunger. I remembered everything that once was and I realized that would be true today as well."

Since the outbreak of the war on February 24, around 9,000 people have emigrated from Ukraine to Israel, including hundreds of Holocaust survivors.

On Thursday morning, the country froze to the sound of the siren for two minutes in memory of the six million victims of the Holocaust.