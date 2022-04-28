Biden proposes sending funds from Russian oligarch assets to Kyiv

'Streamline the process for seizure of oligarch assets... and enable the proceeds to flow to Ukraine'

The White House announced on Thursday that US President Joe Biden is proposing new legislation which will allow Washington to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs and send the funds to support Ukraine.

Biden will send a “comprehensive legislative package” to Congress proposing new measures which aim to hold elites in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle accountable for the leader’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a White House statement.

These new proposals will “streamline the process for seizure of oligarch assets, expand the assets subject to seizure, and enable the proceeds to flow to Ukraine,” the statement added.

“Under the proposal, the… [US Justice, Treasury, and State Departments] will work together to use forfeited funds related to corruption, sanctions and export control violations, and other specified offenses to remediate harms of Russian aggression toward Ukraine.”

Biden is also looking to crack down on sanctions evasion with this new legislation package - under the president’s proposed laws, oligarchs who use their property to facilitate sanctions violations will now be subject to forfeitures of these assets.

Additionally, one of the measures proposed includes making possession of proceeds which are directly acquired - whether knowingly or unknowingly - through “corrupt dealings with the Russian government” into a criminal offense.