NATO says it's ready to back Kyiv for years in war against Russia

'There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years'

NATO is ready to maintain its support for Ukraine in the war against Russia for years, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

This includes help for Kyiv to shift from Soviet-era weapons to modern Western arms and systems.

Stoltenberg spoke after the Kremlin warned that Western arms supplies to Ukraine, including heavy weapons, posed a threat to the security of the European continent "and provoke instability."

"We need to be prepared for the long term," Stoltenberg told a youth summit in Brussels, according to Reuters. "There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years."

Stoltenberg said the West would continue to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine through sanctions and military aid to Kyiv.

"NATO allies are preparing to provide support over a long period of time and also help Ukraine to transit, move from old Soviet-era equipment to more modern NATO-standard weapons and systems that will also require more training," Stoltenberg said, Reuters reported.

Most of the heavy weapons NATO countries have sent to Ukraine have been Soviet-built arms still in the inventories of east European NATO member states.

Germany announced on Tuesday the shipment of tanks equipped with anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, the first time Berlin approved heavy weapons for Kyiv.