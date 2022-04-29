Opinion: The role of Russia's navy in the War in Ukraine

Despite the embarrassing loss of the Moskva, Putin's navy is achieving many of its strategic aims

On the night of April 13, the Moskva – Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea – sank, apparently after being struck by at least one Ukrainian fired anti-ship cruise missile.

It was a dizzying success for the Ukrainian navy, which suffered many losses in the weeks since Russia’s invasion began. The sinking of the flagship was a significant strategic achievement - deterring Russian naval forces operating in the Black Sea - which illuminated the naval aspect of the war.

There are non-stop discussions about the military ground campaign – focused on traditional army assets – and on the digital realm of cyber, influence and psychological ops. But the airtime spent focusing on the naval space is negligible.

And so this article will shed light on the activities of the Russian Navy, its military moves, and their significance.

Background

In 2015, following the signing of the Second Minsk Treaty between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin published a document on its naval strategy. The Russian government stated that it considers the maritime dimension of paramount importance, enabling the importation and exportation of trade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that his nation sees central importance in two maritime arenas: the Baltic Sea to its north; and the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, to its south.

The Mediterranean Seas, accessed via the Black Sea, is Russia’s door to trade to and from Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, through which Russia exports wheat and gas. The Black Sea Fleet is also responsible for operations in Syria, supplying troops, transferring weapons, and establishing Russian naval supremacy in the Mediterranean arena.

The Baltic Sea on the other hand is the main operational arena against NATO, an arena in which a small-scale political-military conflict is developing around control of the Arctic route; a route that is expected in the coming years to be the preferred trade route between Russia, European countries, and the United States to Asia and China.

Since his statement in 2015, Putin has built up the power of his Baltic Sea Fleet and Black Sea Fleet – in both quality and quantity.

Warships, submarines, missiles, aircraft, and other weapons in the arenas have been upgraded and intensified in quantity.

Deployment

Around two weeks prior to the beginning of the invasion, Russian warships deployed to the Mediterranean and the Aegean seas, creating a naval blockade - a buffer zone isolating the Black Sea from the US Sixth Fleet ships and other NATO vessels.

This move was effective, preventing NATO from entering the Black Sea through the Bosporus, even though Turkey announced, a week after the war began, that it would refuse access to the Black Sea for all military vessels, a declaration that is illegal under international agreements.

In the north, the Baltic Sea Fleet was similarly deployed, creating a defensive strip and closing down the freedom of movement of NATO ships and aircraft.

Preventing access is a classic role for the navy in Russian naval doctrine, known as Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD). It aims to curtail the maneuvering and effective operations of NATO forces at sea and in the air, using long-range air defense systems and anti-ship missiles. Russian vessels effectively commandeer the sea and air space for ranges of hundreds of miles.

The second strip of the A2/AD doctrine was implemented by placing three battalions of Yakont anti-ship missiles, capable of launching at targets out to almost 400 miles. These allowed for the hermetic closure of the Black Sea, and presented a direct threat to all vessels sailing in it.

Attacking

Russian Black Sea vessels also operated to destroy Ukrainian ships, as seen in the destruction of the Sloviansk, and in the capture of ten other Ukrainian warships.

Additionally, in the final days of February, the Ukrainian navy scuttled its own flagship, the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny, in the port of Mykolaiv, so that it would not fall into the hands of the Russian Navy.

An additional function of the navy was to carry out precise bombardments of military and civilian quality targets, deep within Ukraine. The strikes were carried out using the long-range Kalibr missiles (SS-N-30), with a range of 1500 miles, a high accuracy, and a powerful half a tone warhead. In the early days of the fighting alone, it is estimated that Russian submarines and ships fired more than 30 Kalibr missiles.

Another dimension of the naval warfare in Ukraine is dozens of landing ships, able to deploy thousands of infantry and vehicles to the shores of the southern city of Odessa. The landing ships are waiting for the command to assault the shore, making a naval flanking attack, as a complementary maneuver to Russian ground forces.

Freedom of navigation

Until the Moskva was hit, the Black Sea Fleet operated almost unimpeded, with a sense of naval superiority, even though its warships were allegedly already receiving damage.

On April 3, about ten days before the Moskva strike, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed that it fired a Neptune missile, hitting the Russian frigate the Admiral Essen. The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to this claim, and as of this writing, it is not clear whether the Russian frigate was damaged.

Another significant role of the Black Sea Fleet is ensuring the freedom of navigation of Russian merchant ships, carrying wheat, gas, and other goods, and allowing "oxygen" to reach the Russian economy during the war.

Notably, several times during the war Russian merchant ships were discovered sailing without an Automatic Identification System (AIS), so that they could sail relatively stealthily to avoid interception by NATO forces.

In this context, the Russian Navy also detected and disposed of free-floating naval mines thrown into the sea by the Ukrainian navy. The mines are activated when they touch or are close to a vessel, and they were dispersed in order to deter or prevent a beach assault by Russian forces.

The dispersal of the mines by the Ukrainians was intended to deter and prevent the naval landing of Russian marines. But the mines were swept away in the waters of the Black Sea, some reaching as far as Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey.

Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP A "Moskva" Russian cruiser during the Black Sea naval exercises outside the Crimean port of Sevastopol, February 18, 2022.

Summary

While the Russian navy is limited in how it directly shapes the Ukrainian battlefield, it holds a significant strategic role.

It is acting as an Anti-Access/Area Denial ‘umbrella,’ cutting Ukraine off from NATO forces. The navy is also acting as a platform for lethal long range fire missions, mostly through the use of cruise missiles – as it did in Syria.

And it is enabling freedom of movement – both for it’s vital civilian merchant vessels, and for it’s own landing craft should they wish to flank the enemy using a forced landing attack.

Despite the setback demonstrated by the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian navy appears to be successfully meeting all of these strategic objectives.