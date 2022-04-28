Russian missiles strike Kyiv during visit by UN chief Guterres

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls the attack a 'heinous act of barbarism'

Russian strikes slammed into Kyiv on Thursday evening as UN chief Antonio Guterres was visiting in the first such bombardment of Ukraine's capital since mid-April, the president's office and AFP correspondents said.

"Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres," tweeted the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with AFP correspondents hearing the blast and seeing smoke and flames coming from the area.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba echoed on his official Twitter account that Russia struck the city with “cruise missiles” while the UN chief and Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kirill Petkov were visiting.

“By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world,” the foreign minister said.

Guterres is visiting Ukraine with the hopes of establishing evacuation routes for civilians in Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

The official is also calling for an investigation by the International Criminal Court into the alleged war crimes committed by Russia there.

Earlier in the day, Guterres visited three sites outside Kyiv - including the suburb of Bucha - and viewed a number of buildings which were destroyed during Russia’s invasion.

The UN chief uploaded a photo to his official Twitter account which showed him standing with a number of officials in front of a damaged structure in the area.

The post was published with the caption “War is evil.”