EU antisemitism envoy: Putin’s ‘denazification' downplays the Holocaust

'The threshold to genocide is very high... comparing the Holocaust [to the Ukraine war] is problematic'

Europe’s top antisemitism official condemned Russian claims of fighting Nazis in Ukraine, referring to such as propaganda that “trivializes the Holocaust” and threatens the Jewish community.

Katharina von Schnurbein – the European Commission Coordinator on combatting antisemitism – spoke in Jerusalem on Thursday during a visit to coincide with Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Von Schnurbein said that Moscow’s self-declared mission to “denazify” Ukraine was “related to antisemitism” and instrumentalized the Holocaust, Haaretz reported.

“The whole idea of talking about denazification and of using language that in the end trivializes the Holocaust is unacceptable and is also dangerous,” she said.

Throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both sides have compared their opponent to Nazis and accused them of genocide.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin justifies his assault by declaring that it is to “protect people… facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime” and this his goal is “to denazify Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide, citing a Russian bombing of a maternity ward in Mariupol.

Von Schnurbein objected to both sides comparing each other to Nazi Germany, though.

“We have seen war crimes [in Ukraine], but the threshold to genocide is very high so I believe that comparing the Holocaust [to the Ukraine war] is problematic,” she told Haaretz.

During her visit to Israel, the antisemitism envoy also attended a meeting of the Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism – a forum convened by the European Commission, Israel’s Foreign Ministry, and the World Jewish Congress.