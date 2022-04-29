Ukraine says Russia taking ‘colossal losses’ in Battle of Donbas

Having failed its assault on Kyiv, Russia is now trying to fully capture the eastern Donbas region

Ukraine acknowledged on Friday that it was taking heavy losses in Russia’s assault in the east, but said Russian losses were even worse.

Having failed in an assault on Kyiv in northern Ukraine last month, Russia is now trying to fully capture two eastern provinces in what was coined “The Battle of Donbas.”

Ukraine admitted to losing control of some towns and villages in the eastern Donbas region since the assault began last week, but said Moscow’s gains are coming at a massive cost to Russian forces.

"We have serious losses but the Russians' losses are much much bigger… They have colossal losses," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

His comments came as US President Joe Biden called on Congress to send as much as $33 billion to help Kyiv withstand the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Biden’s offer to help, which amounts to nearly 10 times the aid Washington has sent so far.

By pledging tens of billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, Biden dramatically increased US involvement in the conflict.

The United States and its allies are also now sending heavy weaponry – including artillery – in what Washington says is to weaken Russia’s armed forces so it cannot assault its neighbors again.

"We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden said. "The cost of this fight – it's not cheap – but caving to aggression is going to be more costly."

In response, Russia said the arrival of Western arms to Ukraine means it was now fighting a “proxy war” against NATO.