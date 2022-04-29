Ukrainian journalist killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

Vera Hyrych worked at the Israeli embassy in the early 2000s

A 55-year-old Ukrainian journalist for US-funded broadcaster Radio Liberty died in Russian shelling of the Ukrainian capital.

The body of Vira Hyrych was discovered on Friday after a missile struck her home in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, according to a statement by the radio station.

Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky said on Facebook that Hyrych worked at the Israeli embassy in the early 2000s, giving no further details.