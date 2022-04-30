Ukraine to end fuel shortages as peace talks continue

'Russian and Ukrainian delegations are actually discussing on a daily basis… a draft of a possible treaty'

Ukraine will soon stamp out fuel shortages despite Russian forces damaging a number of oil depots, Kyiv’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

Earlier this week, Russia struck Ukraine’s main fuel producer – the Kremenchuk oil refinery – along with several other large depots.

"Queues and rising prices at gas stations are seen in many regions of our country," Zelensky said in a video speech.

"The occupiers are deliberately destroying the infrastructure for the production, supply, and storage of fuel.”

"But government officials promise that within a week, maximum two, a system of fuel supply to Ukraine will be at work that will prevent shortages,” he added.

Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko echoed the optimism, saying the shortages would be eliminated within a week as Ukrainian operators secured contracts with European suppliers.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is part of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

"Russian and Ukrainian delegations are actually discussing on a daily basis… a draft of a possible treaty," Lavrov was quoted as saying by China's official Xinhua news agency published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

Kyiv warned on Friday that the talks on ending Russia's invasion, now in its third month, were in danger of collapse.

Sweeping sanctions on Moscow over its assault on Kyiv, imposed by Ukraine’s Western allies, froze around half of Russia’s state gold and foreign currency reserves, hammering its economy.

"The talks' agenda also includes the issues of denazification, the recognition of new geopolitical realities, the lifting of sanctions, the status of the Russian language," Lavrov continued.

"We are in favor of continuing the negotiations, although they are difficult.”