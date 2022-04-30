Israel shuts down Ukraine field hospital

The 'Shining Star' hospital treated more than 6,000 patients and delivered at least one baby

An Israeli medical team sent to western Ukraine to run a field hospital amid Russia’s invasion returned to the Jewish state on Friday as Israel shut down the clinic after six months of operating.

The “Kohav Meir” – “Shining Star” – hospital, located some 30 miles west of Lviv, referenced former Israeli leader Golda Meir who was born in Ukraine, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

During its six-week bout, the hospital treated more than 6,000 patients and delivered at least one baby.

Most of those treated were not wounded in the war, but instead civilians who struggled to get care amid Ukraine’s thinned resources.

The hospital was supposed to run for only one month, but the closing date was delayed twice and the initial staff members were replaced by new medical professionals from Israel’s Sheba Medical Center.

During a visit to the hospital earlier this month, Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said the team provided medical care “of the highest level, with great expertise and professionalism under really difficult conditions,” ToI reported.

The hospital had 150 beds across its emergency, pediatric, obstetrics, and gynecology wards. Funded by $6.5 million, it filled 10 outdoor tents and converted classrooms into hospital wards.

Included in the medical team were doctors, nurses, medical lab workers, medical engineers, pharmacists, and logistics and operational personnel.