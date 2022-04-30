20 civilians leave Mariupol's Azovstal site

Talks are ongoing about freeing the reported 1,000 civilians still trapped inside

A group of 20 civilians are leaving the Azovstal steelworks, where the last Ukrainian troops are holed up in the Black Sea port of Mariupol, the soldiers there said Saturday.

"Twenty civilians, women and children... have been transferred to a suitable place and we hope that they will be evacuated to Zaporizhzhia, on territory controlled by Ukraine," said Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov regiment.

Talks are ongoing about freeing the reported 1,000 civilians still trapped inside.

More than a week ago, after saying Mariupol had been captured, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his troops to "block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot not pass through."

Earlier Saturday, a correspondent from Russia's TASS news agency reported from the city that 25 civilians quit the site.

Palamar added that for the moment they were not trying to evacuate the wounded for treatment in Ukrainian-held territory.

Several hundred Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are sheltering in the maze of Soviet-era underground tunnels underneath the Azovstal steelworks, and many of them require medical attention.

Ukraine's presidency said on Friday that the evacuation of some civilians from had been planned for that day.