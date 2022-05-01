Pelosi visits Kyiv, pledges US support ‘until victory is won’

Pelosi says 'We are here to say to you that we are with you till this fight is over'

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on an unannounced trip in which she expressed support for President Volodymyr Zelensky, US and Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

“Mr. President, our congressional delegation is honored to meet with you, to thank you for your leadership and courage, [and] to commend the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defense of democracy,” Pelosi announced in a video message posted to her official Twitter account.

She pledged that the US will continue to support Ukraine until the conclusion of the war with Russia.

“We are here to say to you that we are with you till this fight is over,” Pelosi announced, flanked by officials from Ukraine and members of her delegation from Washington.

During the visit, Zelensky expressed Kyiv’s need for “security, economic and humanitarian assistance” in order to address the impact of the war on the people of Ukraine, according to a press release from Pelosi’s office.

While meeting with the US official, Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Washington for its continued support of Ukraine.

“I think you’ll have to know that we’ll win - and we’ll win together,” the president vowed.

“We are here until victory is won,” Pelosi added.