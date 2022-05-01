‘Ghost of Kyiv’ debunked by Ukraine’s Air Force

'We ask the Ukrainian community not to neglect the basic rules of information hygiene'

Ukraine’s Air Force Command warned on Sunday that the Ukrainian ace fighter pilot – known as the “Ghost of Kyiv” – was a “superhero legend,” the day after reports of his revealed identity surfaced.

In the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, videos circulated on social media of a Ukrainian MiG-29 plane taking down Russian aircraft, alongside claims that the pilot downed six of Moscow’s jets within the first 30 hours of its assault.

On Saturday, the pilot was identified by The Times of London as 29-year-old Maj. Stepan Tarabalka.

The report indicated that he was shot down in March while battling “overwhelming” enemy forces. It further noted that Tarabalka was posthumously awarded Ukraine’s top accommodation for bravery in combat and entitled the Hero of Ukraine.

However, the Ukraine Air Force Command set the record straight the day after, writing on Facebook that the “Ghost of Kyiv is a superhero-legend whose character was created by Ukrainians!”

“We ask the Ukrainian community not to neglect the basic rules of information hygiene,” the message continued, stressing that “Tarablaka is not the ‘Ghost of Kyiv,’ and he did not hit 40 planes.”

The Ukrainian Air Force instead described the ace pilot as “a collective image of pilots of the Air Force’s 40th tactical aviation brigade.”

Despite the pilot’s disputed existence, Ukraine initially jumped on the trend, sharing reports of the alleged flyer who was said to be “a nightmare for invading Russian aircraft.”

Ukrainian military historian Mikhail Zhirohov told BBC News that the story was created as "propaganda for raising morale" where hope is hard to come by.