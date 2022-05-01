UN says 'safe passage operation' ongoing from Ukraine steel plant

Russia declared victory in Mariupol even as hundreds of Ukrainians are trapped in the steelworks

An operation was underway on Sunday for civilians to leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, according to a United Nations spokesman.

"UN confirms that a safe passage operation is ongoing in Azovstal steel plant, in coordination with the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) and the parties to the conflict," Jens Laerke said.

Some 40 civilians left the plant and were taken to Russian-held territories in the east, Russian media reported.

Eighteen men, 14 women, and eight children were taken from Mariupol to the pro-Russian separatist eastern region of Donetsk, a TASS agency correspondent on the scene said.

They were taken to a tent camp in Bezimenne, a village halfway between Mariupol and the Russian border, a correspondent for Russia's RIA Novosti news agency said.

Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky said a group of around 100 civilians was evacuated.

A day earlier, Ukrainian and Russian figures for the operation differ.

Russia's defense ministry said a total of 46 civilians left in two groups on Saturday from the area around the steel plant – the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the city.

On Saturday, Ukrainian forces guarding the site said that only 20 civilians, including children, left the area.

Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Azov Sea, is enduring the most destructive siege of the war.

Moscow’s focus recently turned to Ukraine’s south and east after failing to capture Kyiv in the early weeks of its incursion, which has killed thousands of civilians and uprooted more than five million.

Russia declared victory in Mariupol in April even as hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians took shelter in the city’s Azovstal steelworks, a Soviet-era complex with a network of bunkers and tunnels.

Negotiations to evacuate the civilians repeatedly broke down in recent weeks, with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other.