Russian FM Lavrov compares Ukraine’s Zelensky to Hitler

'So what if Zelensky is Jewish. The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine'

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the fact that Ukraine’s leader is Jewish does not negate Moscow’s claimed purpose to “denazify” the country.

In an interview with Italian news channel Zona Bianca, Lavrov was asked about his country’s “denazification” claim when Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

“So what if Zelensky is Jewish. The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said, adding that “some of the worst antisemites are Jews.”

He went on the accuse the United States and Canada of training “neo-Nazi subdivisions” that are now in Ukraine’s army, referencing those holding out at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

“Americans and especially Canadians played a leading role in preparing ultra-radical, openly neo-Nazi subdivisions for Ukraine.”

Conspiracy theories that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had some Jewish heritage, which may have motivated his antisemitism leading to the Holocaust, have been repeatedly debunked by historians, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

When Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow’s assault on Kyiv, he said he was seeking to “denazify” the country, as Russian media continues to align the regime with Nazi ideals.

In response to Lavrov’s claims, Israel’s Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel told Army Radio they are “delusions that are meant to justify the Russians’ horrific acts in Ukraine.”

The head of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial also condemned the Russian minister’s comments, which came in the same week that Israel commemorated the Holocaust.

His words are “false, delusional and dangerous, and worthy of all condemnation," said Dani Dayan, ToI reported.