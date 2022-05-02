Russia struggling to turn Black Sea rule into amphibious attack

Since the surprise sinking of Russia's warship Moskva last month, all bets are off in the Black Sea

Russia may rule the Black Sea, but any amphibious assault on the Ukrainian coast seems risky while Kyiv's missiles threaten to destroy Russian ships if they get too close, experts say.

According to British intelligence sources, Russia operates around 20 warships in the Black Sea – where a Russian blockade of its ports could trigger a food crisis in Europe and beyond, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

"It's their 'Mare Nostrum'," said Captain Eric Lavault, a spokesman for the French navy, in reference to the Latin term meaning "Our Sea.”

The recent capture of the coastal Ukrainian city of Mariupol and Russian control of the entire Sea of Azov coastline should underline Russian dominance in the Donbas region, Lavault said.

But since the surprise sinking last month of the Russian warship Moskva, all bets are off.

The disappearance of the Russian flagship created great uncertainty for the attackers along what is still a Ukrainian-controlled coastline between Odesa and Romania.

This is thanks to land-based missiles like the Neptune – believed to have delivered the fatal blow to the Moskva – and the Harpoon that Britain is soon to deliver to Ukraine.

Moskva's sinking may prevent any attempt by Russia's navy to land near Odesa with the aim of surrounding the Ukrainian heartland and linking up Russian forces with separatists in the Moldavian Transnistria region.

"That zone presents a threat that the Russians must take into account," said defense expert Igor Delanoe of the French-Russian Monitor, a political analysis body based in Moscow.

Any such landing is currently "out of reach" for the Russians, said Delanoe.