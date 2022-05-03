Zelensky suggests Russia 'never learned' lessons from WWII

Zelensky: 'The question is whether the Israeli ambassador stays in Moscow knowing their new position'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested on Monday that Russia “never learned those lessons” from World War II, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler may have had Jewish origins.

“Russia’s foreign minister openly and without hesitation said that the biggest anti-Semites were allegedly among the Jews, and that Hitler allegedly had Jewish blood,” Zelensky said in a video address.

"This means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World War II," said Zelensky. "Or perhaps they have never learned those lessons."

“So the question,” Zelensky added, “is whether the Israeli ambassador stays in Moscow knowing their new position, whether the relations with Russia remain normal.”

Lavrov on Sunday attempted to justify his country's stated efforts to root out Nazis in Ukraine, a country which is led by a Jewish president. His statements were met with rejection by leaders in Israel and around the world.

“Jews did not murder Jews in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov.

“Mr. Lavrov’s comments are just sickening and deserve to be condemned by all who oppose the dangers of antisemitism,” US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

“It is incumbent on the world to speak out against such vile, dangerous rhetoric and support our Ukrainian partners in the face of the Kremlin’s vicious assault,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.