US Jewish leaders condemn Lavrov’s Zelensky-Hitler comparison

Prominent Jewish organizations and US officials on Monday condemned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comparison of Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

“Comparing any Jew… to Hitler is beyond the pale, and accusing Jews of antisemitism feeds into the agenda of the worst antisemites and neo-Nazis,” said Ronald Lauder, head of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), Haaretz reported.

In an interview with Italian media on Sunday, Lavrov said the fact that Zelensky is Jewish “does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine,” claiming that Hitler “also had Jewish blood.”

Lauder went on to join Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in criticizing Lavrov’s comments as “beyond legitimate and permissible rhetoric."

The chief of WJC – an international federation of Jewish communities and organizations – called on Lavrov to publicly retract his remarks “to avoid pouring further gasoline on an already surging global antisemitic fire."

American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris chimed in: “We’ve repeatedly said denazification is needed – in Moscow, not Kyiv. Lavrov… makes clear why. His statement is grotesque," Haaretz reported.

The Anti-Defamation League NGO added that the Russian minister “turned to highly offensive analogies and false comparisons” in “desperate efforts to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."

“This misuse of Nazis, Hitler, and the Holocaust must stop,” the civil rights advocacy group urged.

The office of the US Special envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism noted that the accusations “detract from real and critically-important worldwide efforts to combat antisemitism, Holocaust distortion, and… extremism.”