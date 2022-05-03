Moscow says almost 2,000 children transported to Russia

Ukraine claims that those evacuated to Russia were forcefully deported

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that more than 11,500 people – including 1,847 children – were transported from Ukraine to Russia on Monday without the participation of Kyiv, which claims that civilians are being forcefully deported.

The number announced by Russia included evacuations from the Russian-backed breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics, which Russia recognized as independent before launching its invasion in February.

Russia said that the people were evacuated at their own requests, while Ukraine said Moscow forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia since the war’s beginning.

On Monday, the first civilians to be evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

The evacuation was part of a United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operation coordinated with Ukraine and Russia.

Russia declared victory in Mariupol in April even as hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians took shelter in the city’s Azovstal steelworks, a Soviet-era complex with a network of bunkers and tunnels.

Negotiations to evacuate the civilians repeatedly broke down in recent weeks, with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other.

According to a UN spokesman, the operation to evacuate the remaining civilians is still underway.

Since the war began on February 24, nearly 200,000 children and over 1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia, Moscow officials said.