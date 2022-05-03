Pope wants to meet Putin, compares Ukraine war to Rwanda

'How is it possible to not stop such brutality? We lived through the same thing with Rwanda'

Pope Francis said in an interview published Tuesday that he requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, while comparing the scale of the bloodshed to Rwanda's genocide.

The pontiff told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that he sent a message to Putin around 20 days into the conflict saying that he “was willing to go to Moscow.”

"We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting, though I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time," Francis said.

"But how is it possible to not stop such brutality? Twenty-five years ago, we lived through the same thing with Rwanda.”

About 800,000 people were killed between April and July 1994 as the extremist Hutu regime tried to wipe out Rwanda's Tutsi minority, in one of the late 20th century's biggest massacres.

The pope repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and denounced a "cruel and senseless war," without mentioning Putin or Moscow by name.

Asked about a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which Francis last month said was a possibility, the pope said he would not go for now: "I have to go to Moscow first, I have to meet Putin first."

Francis also said Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a close Putin ally, "cannot become Putin's altar boy.”

Dialogue with the Orthodox Church, which separated from the Catholic Church in 1054, is a priority of Francis's pontificate.

But since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the pope's calls for peace contrast with Kirill's defense of Putin's fight against Russia's "external and internal enemies.”