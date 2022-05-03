Report: Russia could declare war on Ukraine as soon as May 9

Declaring war would allow for full mobilization of Russia's reserve forces as military invasion falters

Russian President Vladimir Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine as soon as May 9, CNN reports, citing US and Western officials.

Upgrading the military invasion to the status of war would allow for the full mobilization of Russia's reserve forces as Moscow focuses on the two eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk after failing to overthrow the Kyiv government.

May 9 is symbolic as "Victory Day" which commemorates the country's defeat of the Nazis in 1945.

"I think he will try to move from his 'special operation,'" British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC Radio last week.

"He's been rolling the pitch, laying the ground for being able to say 'look, this is now a war against Nazis, and what I need is more people. I need more Russian cannon fodder.'"

Putin has justified the military assault on Ukraine that began on February 24 by saying it is a campaign to "denazify" the country, despite its Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Wallace added that he "would not be surprised, and I don't have any information about this, that he is probably going to declare on this May Day that 'we are now at war with the world's Nazis and we need to mass mobilize the Russian people.'"

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday drew diplomatic outrage from world capitals, including Jerusalem, when he compared Zelensky to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, who he claimed "also had Jewish blood."

Russia countered Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid's criticism of Lavrov's remarks by claiming that Israel's government supports "the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv."