EU proposes sanctions on head of Russian Orthodox Church

The European Commission proposed sanctioning the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, in the latest wave of economic measures against Russia.

Kirill, who supports and blesses Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, came under fire from a number of church officials for delivering sermons which backed the war.

Back in March, the Orthodox official gave a gilded icon to Russian Gen. Viktor Zolotov during a religious service in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral to inspire Moscow’s troops.

“Let this image inspire young soldiers who take the oath, who embark on the path of defending the fatherland,” Kirill said, according to The Washington Post.

In response to Kirill’s backing, hundreds of religious officials in the Russian Orthodox Church signed an open letter voicing opposition to Moscow’s invasion.

The document, which was signed by nearly 300 of the church’s priests and deacons, called for autonomy for the Ukrainian people.

“We respect the God-given freedom of man, and we believe that the people of Ukraine should make their choice on their own, not at gunpoint, without pressure from the West or the East," the letter said, Al Jazeera reported.

The outline of the European Commission’s proposed sanctions also includes a phased-in oil import ban, according to a document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

The new proposed sanctions target 58 individuals, including many Russian military personnel, but also the wife, daughter and son of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.