Russian chief rabbi suggests Lavrov apologize for Hitler remarks

'It would be nice if he apologized to the Jews and simply admitted that he was mistaken'

After his country’s foreign minister claimed that Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood,” Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar suggested that the official issue an apology for the “shocking” comments.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s allegations that Hitler had Jewish ancestry drew international backlash from a number of Jewish groups, as well as from officials in the United States and Israel.

Lazar later proposed that Lavrov apologize for the remarks and admit he was wrong.

“I do not consider myself entitled to give advice to the head of Russian diplomacy — but it would be nice if he apologized to the Jews and simply admitted that he was mistaken,” he informed the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in writing following a request for a comment.

“I think it would then be possible to consider the incident settled and turn the page.”

Lazar’s disapproving comments, though soft in tone, nevertheless mark a significant departure from the pro-Kremlin consensus delivered by other religious leaders in the country.

Other clergy members, like Russian Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill, voiced their support for the war in Ukraine.

Lazar, who is said to hold close relations with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, also spoke negatively on the Ukraine conflict in the past, but avoided direct criticism of Moscow’s invasion or its leader.

He released a general statement in March which called to “stop the madness so that no more people die.”