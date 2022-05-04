Moscow says will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians for three days beginning Thursday

Russia on Wednesday announced ceasefire at the Mariupol steel plant, where Ukrainian soldiers are holding out, to allow civilian evacuations.

"The Russian armed forces will from 8 am to 6 pm (Moscow time) on May 5, 6 and 7 open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians," the defense ministry said on Wednesday.