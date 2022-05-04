Zelensky: With Hitler analogy, Russians adopt Goebbels's concepts

After Lavrov's remark drew ire in Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that in invoking the myth of Adolf Hitler's Jewish heritage, the Russians were going down the path laid out by Hitler's propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Lavrov, speaking to Italian outlet Mediaset's Rete 4 channel in an interview released Sunday, claimed that Zelensky "puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish."

Lavrov, according to a transcript posted on the Russian foreign ministry website, then added: "I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood."

"For a long time now we've been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves," Lavrov added.

The remark sparked anger in Israel and drew a fierce condemnation from Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who summoned Russia's envoy to Israel for a rebuke.

Lavrov's rhetoric was an example that the Russians were "following the concept of Goebbels and they are using the same methodology," Zelensky told Fox News.