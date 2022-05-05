Russian strikes aim to disrupt flow of arms to Ukraine, US says

'We think this is an effort to try to disrupt the Ukrainians ability to replenish and reinforce themselves'

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday that the US believes Russia aims to disrupt the flow of arms to Ukraine with recent strikes which targeted key infrastructure.

“They are attempting to hit what we assess to be critical infrastructure targets out towards the west. Electrical power, transportation hubs, that kind of thing,” Kirby said at a press briefing, according to the US Defense Department.

“We think this is an effort to try to disrupt the Ukrainians ability to replenish and reinforce themselves,” he added.

Kirby explained that despite Russian strikes targeting critical infrastructure and railways, the transfer of arms to Ukraine was not impacted.

“What I can tell you is that the flow into the region continues at an incredible pace and the flow of materials from the region into Ukraine also continues every single day,” the official said.

“We know that because we talk to the Ukrainians every single day, we know that that material, those weapons, those systems are getting into Ukrainian hands.”

Kirby declined to disclose how exactly these weapons were entering Ukraine, but added that officials are mindful of threats to the transfer process and constantly adapt it in order to maintain the flow of arms.