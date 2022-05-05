US intel reportedly helping Ukraine kill Russian generals

'There’s a significant amount of intelligence flowing to Ukraine from the United States'

Intelligence given to Ukraine by the United States allegedly allowed Kyiv to target and kill Russian generals, according to top unnamed Washington officials cited in a New York Times (NYT) report.

The classified operation includes sharing US intelligence on the location of Moscow’s mobile military headquarters, which changes frequently, and confirming the identity of targets, according to NYT.

Though Kyiv officials say that Ukraine killed at least 12 Russian generals, the sources in the NYT report did not specify how many of those deaths were orchestrated with assistance from US intelligence.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522141242368397312 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The officials interviewed in the report, who spoke to NYT on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that US intelligence was a critical factor in the deaths of a number of Russian generals, though not all.

Following the report’s publication, Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, said in a statement that the intelligence was not passed on to Kyiv “with the intent to kill Russian generals,” according to NYT.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522051119391858692 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As Russia’s invasion grinds on with renewed clashes in Ukraine’s east, the US is continuing to bolster its intelligence-sharing operations with Kyiv.

“There’s a significant amount of intelligence flowing to Ukraine from the United States,” US Gen. Mark Milley announced on Tuesday.

“We have opened up the pipes.”