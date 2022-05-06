‘Nearly 400’ hospitals devastated by Russia, says Zelensky

'It is impossible to carry out surgery. It even means, quite simply, a lack of antibiotics'

Russia’s assault on Ukraine has destroyed and devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions, leaving doctors without the proper tools to help the sick and wounded, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

Zelensky said many places are lacking even basic antibodies in eastern and southern Ukraine, the main battlefields.

"If you consider just medical infrastructure, as of today Russian troops have destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions: hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics," the leader said in a video address to a medical charity group.

In areas occupied by Russian forces the situation was catastrophic, he added.

"This amounts to a complete lack of medication for cancer patients. It means extreme difficulties or a complete lack of insulin for diabetes. It is impossible to carry out surgery. It even means, quite simply, a lack of antibiotics."

In one of the most widely denounced acts of the war, a maternity hospital was all but destroyed on March 9 in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Russia alleged that pictures of the attack were staged and said the site was being sued by armed Ukrainian groups.

The Kremlin argues that it only targets military or strategic sits and does not target civilians.

However, Ukraine reports civilian casualties daily from Russian shelling and fighting and accuses Russia of war crimes, allegations that Moscow denies.

