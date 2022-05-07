Zelensky: Diplomatic efforts seek to save Ukrainians in Mariupol

Mariupol is enduring the most destructive bombardment of the 10-week-old war

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said diplomatic efforts were underway to save the remaining fighters holed up inside the Azovstal steelworks in the besieged port city of Mariupol, as more civilians evacuated the plant.

While Kyiv vowed not to surrender to the Russian assault, Ukrainian officials fear that Russia wants to wipe them out by Monday in time for Moscow’s commemorations of the former Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

On Friday, Ukraine said 50 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal plant, and accused Russia of violating a truce to allow dozens more still trapped there.

Russia confirmed the number of evacuees and said: "The humanitarian operation at Azovstal will continue on May 7."

Mariupol is enduring the most destructive bombardment of the 10-week-old war, and the Soviet-era steel plant is the last part of the city – a strategic southern port on the Azov Sea – still in Ukrainian hands.

Zelensky said in a late-night video address on Friday that Ukraine was working to save the defenders barricaded inside the steelworks. It was unclear how many soldiers remained in the plant.

"Influential intermediaries are involved, influential states," he said, but provided no further details.

The city's Mayor Vadim Boychenko estimated earlier this week that 200 people were in the plant with little food or water.

United Nations-brokered evacuations began last week of some of the hundreds of civilians who took shelter in a network of tunnels and bunkers under the plant. But renewed fighting throughout the week halted them.