60 feared killed after Russian attack on school in Ukraine

At least two people are dead, the governor stated

On Sunday, at least two people were killed after Russia bombed a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka, with fears that 60 people left under the debris are dead, Reuters reported.

Russian forces attacked the school where around 90 people were hiding.

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the messenger app Telegram according to the news agency.

"Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings," he added.

Russia has been accused of “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians in Ukraine and of committing genocide after mass graves were found in the area around Bucha.

Since the Russian invasion began on February 24, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, and more than five million people have fled the country.

Over half of the refugees, more than 2.8 million, fled to Poland, at least at first. While many have stayed there, an unknown number have traveled on to other countries, according to United Nations Refugee Agency.

Reuters were not able to verify the reports.