The secret body language of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Helmer says Putin’s hand tremors could hint at an underlying health condition

Dr. Amir Helmer, international body language expert, spoke to i24NEWS on what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s posture suggests for the leader’s health and emotional state.

Prior to launching Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Helmer explained that Putin’s body language and posture conveyed self-confidence, but now a change has occurred.

“He is unable to remain still, constantly fidgeting and tapping with his feet while he’s gripping the arm of the chair or the table,” the expert told i24NEWS.

Helmer added that photos of the Russian president’s infamous long table meetings - where he sits at a sizable distance from world leaders - suggest that Putin is now feeling insecure and anxious.

“When he’s in his office, he’s the ‘alpha male,’ but what happened during the invasion with the long table that we all saw - this is not an alpha male, this is someone that… is very afraid of people now.”

He added that it also appeared as though Putin gained a lot of weight and that something shifted in the way that he walked since the invasion began.

These changes, including Putin’s hand tremors, could hint at an underlying health condition, according to Helmer.

“It could be, maybe… Parkinson’s [disease], in Russia they are saying something about cancer, but I’m not sure,” the expert said.

“I can say for sure that he is… [experiencing] stress and anxiety,” he added.