G7 countries pledge to stop importing Russian oil

The entire Group of Seven (G7) is "committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil," the White House said Sunday, escalating pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

"This will hit hard at the main artery of Putin's economy and deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war," the Biden administration said, without specifying exactly what commitments were made by the G7 members – France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the US.

Western nations have shown coordination in their announcements of sanctions against Russia, but not moving at the same pace when it comes to Russian oil and gas.

The United States, which was not a major consumer of Russian hydrocarbons, already banned their import.

But Europe is far more reliant on Russian oil. The European Union said it is aiming to cut its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year, though Germany opposed calls for a full boycott, with member states continuing intense negotiations Sunday.

The G7 held its third meeting of the year on Sunday via video conference, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participating.

Its choice of date is highly symbolic as well – Europeans commemorate the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, and the eve of 'Victory Day' in Russia, marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

Washington also announced a new round of sanctions against Russia on Sunday, focusing on two major areas: the media, and access by Russian companies and wealthy individuals to world-leading US accounting and consulting services.