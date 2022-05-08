US diplomats return to embassy in Kyiv on official visit

'Our return to Kyiv is a testament to Ukraine's success... [and] Moscow's failure'

The United States' envoys to Ukraine arrived in the country’s capital on Sunday for a visit, according to a top US State Department official, the latest development as Washington looks to reopen its embassy in Kyiv.

Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained that the US is looking to resume operations at its Kyiv embassy as soon as possible.

Kristina Kvien, the US chargé d'affaires in Ukraine, returned to Kyiv with her team for an official visit which was timed to coincide with the May 8 Victory in Europe Day - a commemoration of Nazi Germany’s World War II surrender.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523331393207504897 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Footage from the Kyiv-based embassy compound showed a motorcade arriving at the facility.

Blinken spoke with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of the official visit to inform him of the delegation’s trip, the unnamed official added.

While speaking with Kuleba, the secretary expressed that the delegation’s visit stands as a symbol of Ukraine’s strong ties with the US, the official said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522976919465172995 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The secretary relayed to his senior team and to Foreign Minister Kuleba that our return to Kyiv is a testament to Ukraine's success, Moscow's failure, and our effective and enduring partnership with the government and people of a sovereign, democratic, and free Ukraine.”