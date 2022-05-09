Putin marks Victory Day as fight for east Ukraine rages

Putin says that Russian forces in Ukraine are 'fighting for the Motherland, for its future'

Russia celebrates its 1945 victory over Nazi Germany Monday with a show of military might as its army battles Kyiv's forces in the east of Ukraine, where 60 people were killed in an airstrike on a school sheltering civilians.

President Vladimir Putin gave a televised speech, where he spoke of the security guarantees he demanded of the West.

"In December last year, we proposed the conclusion of an agreement on security guarantees. Russia called on the West to enter an honest dialogue in search of reasonable compromise solutions, to take each other’s interests into account. It was all in vain," Putin said, according to Reuters.

Putin stated that Russian forces in Ukraine were "fighting for the Motherland, for its future."

He told the thousands of troops gathered that it was important "to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again."

But as huge missiles are towed through Moscow's Red Square and a planned flyover will feature fighter jets showing support for the war, Ukraine will be desperately battling to stop a hoped-for military breakthrough.

And civilians continue to bear the brunt of the bloodshed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky confirming that 60 were killed in a Russian airstrike on a school in the eastern village of Bilogorivka - one of the highest one-day tolls since Moscow's forces invaded on February 24.

Luhansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday said rescuers were searching for survivors in the debris left by the Russian attack on the school there, though the outlook was bleak.