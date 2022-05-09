Anti-war protesters splash red paint on Russian ambassador

Zakharova claims incident shows that the 'West has set the course for the reincarnation of Nazism'

Ambassador Sergey Andreev, Russia’s envoy to Poland, was splashed with red paint thrown by anti-war demonstrators during a visit to honor World War II-era Soviet soldiers at a cemetery in Warsaw.

The ambassador intended to lay flowers at the graves of deceased Soviet fighters at the Soviet Soldiers Cemetery to mark Victory Day - a date which commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany - but was met with hundreds of anti-war protestors upon his arrival.

The demonstrators, who were equipped with Ukrainian flags, called Andreev a “murderer” and a “fascist,” and one flung red paint on the envoy’s face.

Other members of the ambassador’s delegation were also splattered, according to The Associated Press.

Later, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova released a statement on Telegram decrying the “Neo-Nazi fans” who “assaulted” the envoy and his entourage.

She charged that the incident showed that the West is headed for “Nazism.”

“The demolition of monuments to World War II heroes, the desecration of graves and now the disruption of a flower-laying ceremony on the day that is sacred to every decent human being proves the obvious again: the West has set the course for the reincarnation of Nazism,” she said.

Russia has attempted to market itself as a challenger to Nazism since WWII, though it also regularly uses the label as a political tool against its opponents - President Vladimir Putin claims his invasion of Ukraine is an attempt to “denazify” the country.