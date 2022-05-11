Ukraine readies for first trials on alleged Russian war crimes

Over 10,700 suspected crimes reported to Ukraine’s prosecutor general office since start of war

Ukraine is set to begin its first round of trials on war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops, and a soldier accused of murdering a 68-year-old man could be the first defendant.

Over 10,700 suspected crimes were registered by Ukraine’s prosecutor general office since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, and now a number of these cases are ready to be examined in court.

The Russian soldier who could be the first to stand trial is 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shysimarin, a commander within Russia’s Kantemirovskaya Tank Division.

Shysimarin allegedly killed the 68-year-old man, who was reportedly an unarmed civilian, in the Chupakhivka village while fighting in Ukraine’s Sumy region.

The soldier was reportedly instructed “to kill a civilian so he would not report them to Ukrainian defenders,” prosecutors say, according to The Guardian.

This week, the case was filed at a criminal court, paving the way for a trial to commence.

“Prosecutors and investigators of the SBU [Ukrainian secret services] have collected enough evidence of his involvement in violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder,” a spokesperson with the body explained.

“For these actions, he faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life in prison.”