G7 backs more aid, weapons to Ukraine

Foreign Ministers from the G7 group of nations backed giving more aid and weapons to Ukraine as they met on Friday in what Germany called a “powerful sign of unity” against Russia for its assault on Kyiv.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that over $520 million worth of military support should be approved next week by EU members, and voiced confidence that the bloc would agree on an embargo on Russian oil.

Putin has no intention of stopping the war, Borrell said, adding that the military support would be for heavy weapons and will take the bloc's aid to over $2 billion.

Britain’s Foreign Minister Liz Truss also announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s financial network and inner circle, and called for ramping up weapons supplies to Ukraine.

The annual meeting in the German resort of Weissenhauer Strand brought together diplomats from the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the EU. It followed promises by G7 leaders last week to ban or phase out buying Russian oil.

The event – also attended by Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers – further highlighted food security concerns and fears that the war in Ukraine could spill over into its neighbor Moldova.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the G7 talks will defy Russian attempts to split the world over Ukraine.

"Never since the end of the Cold War have we G7 partners been more profoundly challenged. Never before have we stood more united," she tweeted.

Germany will host ministers from NATO later this week as Finland and Sweden gear up to apply for membership in the military alliance.