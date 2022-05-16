Bucha massacre worse than feared, new evidence shows

Over 1,000 bodies were found buried in shallow graves

The bodies of over 1,000 civilians were discovered in the Bucha region of Ukraine, it was reported Monday, noting that the extent of the massacre appears worse than previously thought.

As the police attempt to reestablish themselves to restore order in the war-torn city, over 1,000 bodies were found buried in shallow graves, the BBC reported.

According to the report, at least half of those bodies showed signs of execution: found with their hands tied behind their back or with fatal gunshot wounds.

This comes as police are gathering evidence of war crimes committed by Russians against Ukraine, with over 10,700 suspected crimes registered by Ukraine's prosecutor general office since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Authorities also filed criminal charges against Russian soldiers allegedly involved in the mass killings in Bucha, alleging soldiers tied up residents, hit them with the ends of rifles, and threatened to kill them.

Russia retreated from Bucha in early April after fierce fighting, revealing images of bodies dead in the streets. Moscow has repeatedly denied it was responsible; however, several media outlets have independently shown it was unlikely that Ukraine faked the photos.

"We don't know what Putin's plans are, so we are working as quickly as possible in case he drops a bomb and destroys all the proof," says Kyiv regional police chief, Andrii Niebytov, to the BBC.

Evidence includes a field of civilian cars pierced with multiple bullet holes from families attempting to flee the massacre.