Israel's ambassador to Ukraine in Kyiv for first time since start of invasion

Michael Brodsky, diplomatic staff examining reopening of embassy in country's capital

Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky returned to the capital Kyiv on Monday evening for the first time since the start of Russia's military assault, Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He was joined by diplomatic staff of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine on their first visit to the city since they evacuated on February 21.

The goal of the visit is to examine a return to the city "as soon as possible," according to the statement.

They are expected to remain in Kyiv for a number of days during which they will "return to the embassy building, once again raise the Israeli flag, and meet with Ukrainian government officials, representatives of the Jewish community, representatives of foreign embassies, and the local staff of the embassy who remained in Kyiv."

Embassy staff initially relocated to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv before leaving the country entirely — moving to the Polish border city of Przemysl where they assisted Israeli citizens attempting to leave the country at the border crossings.

Israel announced its intention to reopen the Kyiv embassy after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US Embassy would restart operations there "very soon."