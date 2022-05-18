Russia uses new generation of laser weapons in Ukraine

'The new generation of laser weapons leads to the physical destruction of the target'

Russia on Wednesday said it was using a new generation of powerful laser weapons in Ukraine to burn up drones.

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled an array of new weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile, underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a new laser weapon.

Little is known about the specifics of the new laser weapons. Putin mentioned Peresvet, named after a medieval Orthodox warrior monk Alexander Peresvet who perished in mortal combat.

Yury Borisov, the deputy prime minister in charge of military development, told a conference in Moscow that Peresvet was already being widely deployed, and it could blind satellites up to 930 miles above Earth.

He noted, however, that there were already more powerful Russian systems than Peresvet that could burn up drones and other equipment.

"If Peresvet blinds, then the new generation of laser weapons leads to the physical destruction of the target - thermal destruction, they burn up," Borisov told Russian state television, according to Reuters.

Asked if such weapons were being used in Ukraine, Borisov said: "Yes. The first prototypes are already being used there." He said the weapon was called "Zadira."

Almost nothing is publicly known about Zadira, but in 2017, Russian media said Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, helped develop it as part of a program to create weapons-based new physical principles, known by the Russian acronym ONFP.