Ukraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas

Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Russia on Sunday while Moscow intensified its offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas.

Russian-backed separatists already controlled swathes of territory in Luhansk and the neighboring Donetsk province before the February 24 invasion, but Moscow wants to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in the area.

"The situation in Donbas is extremely difficult," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, according to Reuters.

He added that the Russian army was attempting to attack the cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian forces were holding off their advance.

Zelensky advisor Mykhalio Podolyak ruled out agreeing to a ceasefire and said Kyiv would not accept any deal with Moscow that involved ceding territory. Making concessions would backfire on Ukraine because Russia would hit back harder after any break in fighting, he said.

"The war will not stop (after concessions). It will just be put on pause for some time," Podolyak, Ukraine's lead negotiator, told Reuters in an interview in the heavily guarded presidential office. "They'll start a new offensive, even more bloody and large-scale."

The most recent calls for an immediate ceasefire have come from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.