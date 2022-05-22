Russia’s transport minister says country’s logistics ‘practically broken’ by sanctions

Russian officials are forced to look for 'new logistical corridors'

Economic sanctions imposed by the international community in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have had grave consequences for its national transport system, the Kremlin's transport minister told journalists.

“Those sanctions imposed against Russia today have practically broken all logistics in our country. And we are forced to look for new logistical corridors,” Vitaly Savelyev said as quoted by the Interfax agency.

The minister added that Russian officials are considering the “north-south” route passing through Astrakhan and two major ports on the Caspian Sea - Makhachkala and Olya - as a way to resolve the logistical problems.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the world’s largest cargo and container operator Maersk stopped its operations in Russia. Other major logistics companies such as FedEx and UPS also stopped shipments to Russia. The US, EU and Canada have closed their sky to Russian airplanes.

Earlier on Saturday the British Defense ministry reported that Russia is experiencing a shortage of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, which has also resulted from sanctions that halted Russia’s domestic manufacturing capacity. The UAVs are used to identify targets to be struck by combat jets and artillery.

Earlier in May G7 countries pledged to stop importing Russian oil in attempt to "hit hard at the main artery of Putin's economy".