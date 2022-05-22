Ukraine extends martial law, general mobilization for three months

The Ukrainian parliament ratified presidential decrees extending martial law and mobilization until August 23

As the Russian army is intensifying its offensive in the Donbas region, Ukrainian lawmakers by an overwhelming majority voted for the third extension of the general military mobilization decree.

The measure implies that authorities can impose restrictions on mobility, public gatherings and even ban political parties. The martial law also allows temporary substitution of civilian administration by military officials, which means civilians can be tried in military tribunals.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first signed a martial law decree on February 24 following the Russian invasion. Since then all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country and those eligible for the military service can be drafted to the front lines.

Earlier the Ukrainian president’s advisor Mykhailo Podolyak ruled out a ceasefire with Russia as fighting intensifies in Donbas region.

After capturing one of Ukraine’s strategic cities of Mariupol, Russian forces are attempting to seize the eastern cities of Severodonetsk and Slovyansk. President Zelensky in his latest address called the situation in Donbas “extremely difficult.”