Russian soldier found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine court, given life sentence

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian tank commander to life in prison on Monday.

The commander was found guilty of shooting dead an unarmed 62-year-old man as he was riding his bicycle down a village road.

This is Ukraine's first trial for war crimes committed during the war.

Vadim Shishimarin, 21, pleaded guilty at a hearing last week to killing Oleksandr Shelipov in Chupakhivka on February 28. However, on Friday, his lawyer asked judges to acquit him because he was executing an order, The Guardian reported.

Judge Serhiy Agafonov said Shishimarin, carrying out a "criminal order" by a soldier of higher rank, had fired several shots at the victim's head from an automatic weapon.

Russia denies its troops targeted civilians during the invasion; however, Ukraine claims that over 11,000 crimes may have occurred, according to the BBC.

Shishimarin, wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt, watched proceedings silently from a reinforced glass box in the courtroom and showed no emotion as the verdict was read out.

Russia may respond in kind, moving to prosecute and potentially execute some of the Ukrainian fighters who surrendered in Mariupol.

“The Russians may now decide to bring cases against Ukrainian POWs,” said Alex Whiting, a war crimes prosecutor to The New York Times.

“This shows how the atrocity crimes being committed by Russian forces, and Ukraine’s commitment to prosecute them, are so much the center of attention right now.”

This comes as the office of Russia's Prosecutor General has asked the Supreme Court to recognize Ukraine's Azov Regiment, who were defending Mariupol, as a "terrorist organization." Russia's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on May 26, Interfax reports.