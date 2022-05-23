Israel to extend visas for Ukrainian refugees, allow them to work

The decision was welcomed by Labor party MK Ibtisam Mara'ana

The Interior Ministry announced on Monday that it will automatically extend the tourist visas of Ukrainian citizens currently in Israel until June 30, without preventing them from working in the country.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, more than 28,000 Ukrainians have been welcomed to Israel.

Like most tourists entering the country, Ukrainians have been issued three-month entry visas, which will soon expire for first-comers. According to the Interior Ministry announcement, visas will be automatically extended without Ukrainian refugees needing to visit a government office.

Ukrainians who were in Israel illegally at the start of the war will not be deported until June 30 but will not be allowed to work without an entry permit.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that within the next month she will review the issue and make a new decision on the status of Ukrainians who arrived in Israel before and after the Russian invasion.

The decision was welcomed by Labor MK Ibtisam Mara'ana, chair of the Committee on Foreign Workers at Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

"This is very good news," she tweeted, thanking Shaked "for making a righteous and moral decision."