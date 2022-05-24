Report: Ukrainian refugees in Israel asked to leave Jerusalem hotel

Aliyah and Integration minister orders that immigrants will stay at hotel until solution is found

A number of families who fled to Israel after Russia's military invasion of Ukraine were asked to immediately leave the hotel in Jerusalem that they were staying at, Kan pubcaster reports.

They include a single mother of three children and an adult couple whose husband has cancer.

Some of the families were alerted by a letter placed on their doorstep.

Israel's policy is that after month of being in the country, refugees from Ukraine and Russia must find an apartment. However, according to the report, apartment owners refuse to rent to anyone without a fixed salary. Therefore, despite a rent grant, the families say that they are unable to find a permanent housing solution.

"We have nowhere to go," a single parent staying with her children in one of the hotels told Kan.

"We tried to talk to the absorption coordinator about it. We tried to ask him. Maybe someone from the absorption ministry will meet with us, see our situation, see the situation of each family, because the situation of each family is different."

"But no one wants to meet with us and reach out for help. We count the days with concern. We do not know what will happen. Maybe we will go to the street."

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry said that they looked over the list and "found that all the applicants had an appropriate answer," but that not everyone responded.

"By order of the minister, all the immigrants will stay in the hotel until a solution is found to their satisfaction," the ministry said.