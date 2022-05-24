UN: Closed Ukraine ports are 'war on food security'

'Because of this crisis, we are taking food from the hungry to give to the starving'

The United Nations said failure to open the ports in Ukraine is a declaration of war on global food security at the World Economic Forum on Monday.

Russia's invasion has prevented Ukraine from using its main ports on the Black and Azov Seas, cutting its grain exports just this month alone by over half.

If Russia's claims that it has fully captured Mariupol are true, Moscow would have control of over 80 percent of Ukraine's Black Sea coastline, according to the BBC.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Chief of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley, stated that 36 countries count on Ukraine and Russia for more than half of their wheat imports.

He also noted that the war impacts some of the poorest nations, such as Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

"Because of this crisis, we are taking food from the hungry to give to the starving."

The WFP feeds some 125 million people globally and buys 50 percent of its grain from Ukraine.

“Food pricing is our number one problem right now, as a result of all this perfect storm for 2022,” Beasley said. “But by 2023, it very well will be a food availability problem.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Russia is using food supplies as a weapon and that it has global repercussions.

"In Russian-occupied Ukraine, the Kremlin's army is confiscating grain stocks and machinery... And Russian warships in the Black Sea are blockading Ukrainian ships full of wheat and sunflower seeds," von der Leyen said.