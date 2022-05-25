Russia to put Ukrainian captives on trial before discussing swap

The prisoners of war to be ‘properly convicted’ - Russian Deputy FM

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said it was premature to discuss prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Kyiv before the surrendered Ukrainian fighters face trial.

“All these things we will consider after the surrendered [Ukrainian soldiers] will be properly convicted, sentenced, then some other steps could be taken,” Rudenko said as quoted by TASS.

Last week over two thousand Ukrainian soldiers surrendered after weeks of defending a besieged steel plant in the strategic port city of Mariupol captured by Russian troops. The captives were taken to detention centers in the Russian controlled self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk.

Among those captured in Mariupol were members of the Azov regiment labeled a ‘neo-nazi organization’ by Moscow.

The Kremlin promised the surrendered soldiers will be treated in accordance with international norms. The Geneva Convention of 1949 forbids putting captives of any armed conflict on trial.

Earlier on Monday, a Kyiv court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for shooting an unarmed civilian.