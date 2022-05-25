Russian parliament scraps age limit for army recruits

'Today, especially, we need to strengthen the armed forces and help the Defense Ministry'

Russia's parliament approved a law on Wednesday to remove the upper age limit for contractual service in the military.

Lawmakers in the State Duma lower house approved the bill in three readings in a single session, with the upper house, the Federation Council, giving its consent shortly after. The bill now needs only the signature of President Vladimir Putin to become law.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, "Today, especially, we need to strengthen the armed forces and help the Defense Ministry. Our Supreme Commander is doing everything to ensure that our armed forces win, and we need to help," according to Reuters.

As of now, only Russians aged 18-40 and foreigners aged 18-30 can enlist as professional soldiers in the Russian military.

Alexander NEMENOV / AFP Russian soldiers walks along a street in Mariupol on April 12, 2022, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city.

The website of the State Duma, parliament's lower house, said earlier this week that the move would enable the military to utilize the skills of older professionals.

"For the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons and military equipment, highly professional specialists are needed. Experience shows that they become such by the age of 40–45," it said.

Russian forces have suffered significant losses fighting in Ukraine.

The defense ministry said on March 25 that 1,351 Russian service personnel had been killed and 3,825 wounded since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24. It has not updated its casualty figures since.

Both Ukrainian and Western intelligence officials have said Russia's losses in Ukraine were significantly higher at the time and have risen sharply since March, Reuters reported.