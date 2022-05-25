English
Russia offers citizenship to residents of captured Ukraine regions

Passports of the Russian Federation lie on a table as Crimean residents receive them in Simferopol, on April 15, 2014
Moscow to fast-track citizenship for residents of occupied territories

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that simplifies getting Russian passports for residents of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in eastern Ukraine.

The decree says that it shouldn’t take more than three months for the residents to get Russian citizenship. The scheme was originally legalized in 2019 for citizens of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Moscow earlier appointed new administrations to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia captured shortly after the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Their representatives already shared plans for the occupied regions to become “part of Russia.”    

Earlier in May, US officials warned about Russia’s plans to annex Kherson. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was up to the people of Kherson to decide “how and where they want to live.”

